Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Contact Inmate Visits Suspended At Rockland County Correctional Facility

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rockland County Correction Facility
Rockland County Correction Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, including in Rockland County, Sheriff Louis Falco III has suspended all contact visits at the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

The decision, made in consultation with the jail's medical staff, will temporarily suspend contact visitations to safeguard both inmates and staff, said Rockland County Sheriff's Office Chief William Barbera.

Currently, there are four confirmed cases of the virus in Rockland County, with 142 statewide.

During the suspension, clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates should pre-arrange appointments for admittance, Barbera said.

Both will need to be screened by medical staff upon their arrival and arrangements for the visits will remain at the discretion of the sheriff based on health-related circumstances, he added.

The Sheriff’s Office is also exploring the ability to expand existing web-based video visitation -- such as Skype -- and will issue an update if such visitation becomes available.

For additional information, visit the department social media pages.

Clergy and attorneys can call 845-638-5601 to arrange visits.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.