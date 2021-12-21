COVID-19: College Teacher In Hudson Valley Charged For Fake Vaccine Card

A community college teacher in the Hudson Valley is facing charges after being busted for a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card, the District Attorney announced.

In Westchester, Mount Vernon resident Sonya Tarter Wilson, age 50, a former Westchester County Community College assistant teacher was arraigned after allegedly altering a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to obtain a full-time position at the school.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Wilson submitted a copy of a forged COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card that included her name and date of birth, in order to obtain a permanent position at the college, which has a vaccination requirement.

When prompted by school officials to produce the original vaccination card, Wilson admitted that the one she submitted belonged to a family member and that she altered the information on it in an attempt at subterfuge.

Wilson was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, in Greenburgh Town Court following her arrest by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

She is scheduled to return to Greenburgh Town Court on Friday, Jan. 21.

“The creation of fraudulent vaccination cards is a deceitful tactic that puts others at an increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19,” Rocah said. “Individuals with relevant information about anyone possessing or selling fake or altered COVID-19 vaccination cards are encouraged to contact my office.”

