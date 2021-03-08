COVID-19: CDC Unveils Highly-Anticipated Guidelines For Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has just issued its first guidance for fully vaccinated people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who currently count as fully vaccinated are those who have gotten two separate shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines with the second shot coming at least two weeks ago. The rollout for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine started last week.

According to the CDC guidance released late Monday morning, March 8, fully vaccinated people should still:

Maintain physical distance in public and wear a well-fitted mask

Avoid large- and medium-sized in-person gatherings

Take precautions when visiting unvaccinated people at increased risk of severe COVID (such as people with cancer, heart disease, or diabetes)

Those fully vaccinated can:

Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks or physical distancing, if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease.

Visit others who are vaccinated indoors without masks or physical distancing

Skip testing and quarantine if exposed to someone who has COVID but is asymptomatic, but should monitor for symptoms for 14 days

The guidelines will also apply for those two weeks after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It's estimated that about 10 percent of Americans are now fully vaccinated.

"It's important to note that this is initial guidance," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. "The science of COVID-19 is complex and our understanding of the virus continues to rapidly evolve.

"The recommendations issued today are just the first step. As more people get vaccinated, and the science and evidence expand, and as the disease dynamic of this country change, we will continue to update this guidance."

