Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Thunderstorms With Strong Wind Gusts Will Sweep Through Area After Pleasant Start To Weekend
COVID-19: CDC Triples Number Of Novel Coronavirus Symptoms

Joe Lombardi
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms for the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The symptoms that had been listed by the CDC are:

  • fever
  • cough
  • shortness of breath

Now, the CDC has tripled that number, saying people “have had a wide range of symptoms reported."

The new symptoms for the disease are:

  • chills
  • repeated shaking with chills
  • muscle pain
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • new loss of taste or smell

Some patients have also reported other symptoms, including a runny nose, red eyes, skin rash, diarrhea and fatigue.

The CDC said those who have “trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in their chest, new confusion or inability to arouse or have bluish lips or face” should seek immediate medical attention.

Coronaviruses lead to respiratory tract infections that can range from mild (including some cases of the common cold) to lethal. Lethal varieties include SARS, MERS, and now, the latest coronavirus, COVID-19.

You can view the CDC's updated list of COVID-19 symptoms here.

