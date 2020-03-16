COVID-19: CDC Recommends Two-Month Ban On Gatherings Of 50-Plus People

With social distancing becoming a major point of emphasis amid the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending no gatherings of more than 50 people for at least the next two months.

The CDC advisory comes as new national guidelines will be released Monday morning, March 16 regarding potential curfews or closures of such locations as restaurants, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said in a statement Sunday night, March 15. "Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

"These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

"Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual."

To read the CDC statement, click here.

