COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In 9 NY Counties; Here's Rundown

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending mask-wearing in some New York counties for the first time in months as a result of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.

are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.

are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Thursday, Sept. 12, these New York counties were in the “orange” zone:

Albany County

Columbia County

Fulton County

Jefferson County

Montgomery County

Onondaga County

Orange County

Oswego County

Rensselaer County

To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

