Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NY Declares Polio 'An Imminent Threat To Public Health'
News

COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In 9 NY Counties; Here's Rundown

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.
Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Yellow counties are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and in green counties, indoor masking is not necessary. Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending mask-wearing in some New York counties for the first time in months as a result of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

  • Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. 
  • Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
  • In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Thursday, Sept. 12, these New York counties were in the “orange” zone:

  • Albany County
  • Columbia County
  • Fulton County
  • Jefferson County
  • Montgomery County
  • Onondaga County
  • Orange County
  • Oswego County
  • Rensselaer County

To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.