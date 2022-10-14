COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In 12 NY Counties; Here's Rundown

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending mask-wearing in 12 New York counties amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.

are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.

are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Thursday, Oct. 13, these New York counties were in the “orange” zone:

Albany County

Cayuga County

Fulton County

Madison County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Oswego County

Rensselaer County

Seneca County

Warren County

Wayne County

Yates County

To view the CDC county-by-county recommendations, click here.

