Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Issues New Travel Guidance For Americans

Joe Lombardi
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has issued new COVID-19 travel guidance for Americans.
Photo Credit: Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

The guidance "better differentiate countries with severe outbreak situations" from those where the virus is "sustained, but controlled."

The CDC has grouped countries into four levels, with those in Level 4, the highest threat level.

In those countries, there have been 500 cases for every 100,000 residents in the last 28 days. Brazil and India are among the Level 4 countries.

The CDC is advising Americans to avoid traveling to Level 4 countries.

Those in Level 3, with a high risk, include Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Africa, and many European nations. The CDC recommends Americans are fully vaccinated before traveling to those places as well as Level 2 countries, which carry a moderate risk.

A total of 33 countries -- including Israel and Singapore -- have been moved into its lowest risk category, Level 1.

Click here to view the CDC's updated travel recommendations.

