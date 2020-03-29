COVID-19: CDC Issues Domestic Travel Advisory For New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

The Centers for Disease Control is urging New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents to avoid out-of-state travel for 14 days due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The travel advisory was issued Saturday evening, March 28 after President Donald Trump said a two-week quarantine for parts of the tristate area most affected by the pandemic will not be necessary after floating the idea earlier in the day.

The CDC advisory is effective immediately.

"This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply," the advisory said.

"These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security ( cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce ) have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedule. The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory."

The possibility of a tristate area quarantine measure was reportedly introduced to Trump by a political ally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who earlier this week said those from the New York area who come to Florida need to self-quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had not discussed the possible measure with Trump and questioned its legality.

In an interview on CNN prior to Trump's announcement it would not be issued, Cuomo said: "Well, that's not a quarantine. That would be a lockdown. If you said that we are geographically confining people, that would be a lockdown. Then we would be Wuhan, China, right? And that wouldn't make any sense.

"This is a time when the president says he's trying to restart the economy, New York is the financial sector. You geographically restrict a state, you would paralyze the financial sector. You think the Dow Jones, the stock market has gone down - it would drop like a stone. I don't even believe it's legal. Interstate commerce clause, et cetera."

Earlier Saturday, the state of Rhode Island began advising motorists in vehicles with New York license plates about the state's quarantine guidelines, including knocking on doors of homes.

"With Rhode Island, they're a neighboring state," Cuomo said. "I think what they did was wrong, I think it was reactionary, I think it was illegal, but we'll work it out amicably I'm sure.

"We have conversations going back and forth. No state should be using police to prohibit interstate travel in any way."

