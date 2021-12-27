COVID-19: CDC Cuts Isolation Time In Half For Those Not Displaying Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the amount of time it recommends people isolate if they have contracted COVID-19 and are not experiencing symptoms.

The CDC said in an announcement on Monday, Dec. 27, that based on what is currently known about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, it is reducing the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five days for those who have tested positive and are asymptomatic.

After leaving isolation, people should wear a mask for the next five days when around others, the CDC said.

Health officials said those who are experiencing a fever should remain in isolation for 10 days.

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after," the announcement reads. "Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others."

The CDC also updated its recommendation for the period of time those exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine.

Health officials recommended that the following groups of people quarantine for five days after exposure and wear a mask around others for an additional five days after leaving quarantine:

People who aren't vaccinated

People who are more than six months from their second mRNA dose and haven't received a booster

People who are more than two months from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine and haven't received a booster

"Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure," the CDC said.

The agency said those who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, but should wear masks for 10 days when around others.

Health officials also recommended all people get tested five days after exposure, and immediately quarantine if they experience symptoms until a negative test confirms the symptoms aren't due to COVID-19.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

