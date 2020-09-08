COVID-19: Cases In Children Increased Dramatically In Second Half Of August, New Report Says

COVID-19 cases among children increased dramatically during the second half of August, according to a new study.

Cases in kids went up 17 percent between Thursday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Aug. 27, according to the report by the Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

The study relied on data on the age distribution of COVID cases provided on the health department websites of 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

During the pandemic, 476,439 total child COVID cases have been reported, with children represented 9.5 percent of the 5,018,113 cases.

From Aug. 13 to Aug. 27, 70,330 new child cases were reported, a 17-percent increase.

Children accounted for 0.6 percent to 4.1 percent of total reported hospitalizations and between zero and 0.3 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, with 19 states reporting no COVID-related deaths in children.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children," the association wrote. "However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalizations, and mortality by age so that the effects of COVID-19 on children’s health can be documented and monitored."

