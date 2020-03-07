COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Two Westchester School Districts

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in two Westchester public school districts.

They are the Mamaroneck School District and Somers Central School District.

"The district was notified by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) that one of our school community members has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus COVID-19," the Mamaroneck district said in a statement on Friday, March 6.

"Consistent with the DOH’s regulations, the family members are quarantined. During the conversation with DOH, we informed them of our prior planned efforts to disinfect (according to DOH guidelines for mitigating Coronavirus) at all schools this weekend."

"As such, the DOH has informed us that it is safe to operate on Monday (March 9) as a normal school day. As always, we will consult with and follow the directives of the DOH."

A parent of a student at the Primrose Elementary School in Somers tested positive.

The district said the parent had not visited the school in recent weeks.

Other family members, including the student, have tested negative and are currently under quarantine.

After direct consultation with the Westchester County Department of Health, and out of an abundance of caution, both Somers school campuses are closed this weekend and will remain closed on Monday, March 9, the district said.

A deep cleaning of all four school buildings, recommended by state health officials, is being done over the weekend.

Any scheduled weekend school activities have been rescheduled.

Spring sports tryouts, scheduled to start Monday, will now begin on Tuesday, March 10 when school resumes in Somers.

