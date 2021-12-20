Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Broadway Musical 'Hamilton' Cancels Shows This Week Due To Breakthrough Cases

Nicole Valinote
Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City
Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Broadway musical "Hamilton" has canceled its shows this week due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

The musical made the announcement in a tweet, saying tickets for all shows from Monday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 26, will be refunded.

"On behalf of everyone at Hamilton, we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause," the statement reads. 

The announcement said more information about upcoming performances will be released "as soon as possible."

Deadline reported that as of Monday, 13 of the 32 Broadway shows in production have had cancellations related to COVID-19, including "Alladin." 

