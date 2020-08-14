COVID-19: Bowling Alleys, Museums Cleared To Reopen In NY; Decision On Gyms Due In Days

More businesses in New York have been given the green light to reopen as the state continues combatting COVID-19.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday, Aug. 14 that bowling alleys and museums can open up with certain restrictions later this month, and a determination on gyms and fitness centers is expected sooner than later.

Bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen with 50 percent occupancy and mandatory face coverings. Food and alcohol will only be allowed to be served by waitstaff to a customer’s location and parties must stick to their lanes, Cuomo noted.

Museums and cultural institutions can open in New York City with 25 percent occupancy and timed ticketing required. Cuomo said the pre-set staggered entry will allow them to control the flow of traffic in and out of the building.

Cleaning and disinfecting protocols will also be in place, especially for shared and rented equipment. The businesses will be opening as of Monday, Aug. 24.

According to Cuomo, an announcement on reopening gyms is expected on Monday, Aug. 17, though it is unclear in what direction the state is leaning toward.

“The New York State Fitness Alliance thanks Governor Cuomo for his continued leadership in reopening the economy in an intelligent way,” Bill Lia, Chair of New York State Fitness Alliance said in a statement following the announcement of bowling alleys reopening.

“The fitness industry is ready to reopen safely, with proper protocols in place to protect our employees and members. We look forward to providing New Yorkers access to safe fitness facilities so they can advance their physical and mental health.”

While announcing the new business openings, Cuomo touted the state’s infection rate hovering below 1 percent for an entire week, with just 0.85 percent of 85,455 COVID-19 tests taken returning positive yesterday.

"That is fantastic," Cuomo said. It is a great number and is based on a very large sample size, the largest sample sizes that we’ve been taking. So on the numbers, it’s been extraordinary. Congratulations to all New Yorkers for observing preventing measures.”

