COVID-19: Biden Wants States To Offer $100 Incentives To Get Vaccinated, Report Says

President Joe Biden is calling on state and local governments to offer $100 payments to residents as an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Hill reported that the Treasury Department made the announcement on Thursday, July 29, as the Biden administration pushes for more Americans to get vaccinated.

The news outlet said the payments would be offered to those who have been vaccinated recently. The states and local governments would use funds from the American Rescue Plan for the program.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced on Wednesday that residents who receive their first vaccine dose at a city-run vaccination site will receive a $100 payment. That program is set to begin on Friday, July 30.

