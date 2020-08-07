COVID-19: Bank Closes Branch In Hudson Valley After Employee Tests Positive

A bank in the area has temporarily closed one of its branches after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hudson Valley Credit Union branch in Hopewell Junction said it was notified Wednesday, Aug. 5, of the positive test for the employee who works in the branch.

The temporary closure will last through Wednesday, Aug. 12 to ensure staff members also have time to self-quarantine.

"This will allow time for additional, extensive disinfecting using New York Department of Health approved disinfecting agents, as well as provide our staff time to self-quarantine," the bank said in a statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who visited the Hopewell Junction branch, including the ATMs, between Wednesday, July 22 and Wednesday, Aug. 5 should seek medical advice, the bank said, adding, "Your doctor is the best person to give you guidance if you should self-quarantine."

The bank said the employee who tested positive is receiving medical attention and will continue to be quarantined.

