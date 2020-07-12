Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Here's When New Round Of Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Are Possible
News

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Shoppers At Hudson Valley Store After Employee Tests Positive

Joe Lombardi
Mother Earth’s Storehouse in Kingston.
Mother Earth’s Storehouse in Kingston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Customers who visited a store in the area are being alerted after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith announced that an employee at Mother Earth’s Storehouse at the Kings Mall on Route 9W in Kingston has tested positive this week for COVID-19 virus. 

Anyone who has shopped at this Mother Earth store from Wednesday, July 1 to Monday, July 5 is being advised to promptly contact their primary care physician and seek testing, or contact the Ulster County COVID-19 hotline at (845) 443-8888.

“I urge anyone who has recently shopped at Mother Earth in Kingston to be alert and monitor their symptoms,”  Smith said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take measures to minimize the spread of this disease including completing contact tracing to inform those who may have been in contact with this individual. 

"As we see cases continue to rise across the country, we must continue to follow critical safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Residents can find information about their nearest testing location and both walk-in testing sites and mobile testing sites by visiting ulstercountyny.gov/get-tested.

