COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Event In Area

Health officials in the Hudson Valley are cautioning that patrons at a popular Hudson Valley event may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Orange County Health Department is advising anyone who attended the New York Renaissance Faire on Saturday, Sept. 4, or Monday, Sept. 6 should monitor themselves for symptoms as they could have been exposed to the virus on those two days.

The fair is held on weekends on NY-17A in Tuxedo Park through Friday, Oct. 1.

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman is recommending that any employees or patrons should monitor their own and children’s symptoms to monitor for COVID-19.

Symptoms that may appear between two and 14 days after exposure to the virus include:

Fever or chills;

Cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Fatigue;

Muscle or body aches;

Headache;

New loss of taste or smell;

Sore throat;

Congestion or runny nose;

Nausea or vomiting;

Diarrhea.

Anyone who experiences trouble breathing, persistent chest pressure, new confusion, or an inability to stay away should seek medical attention.

