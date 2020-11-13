COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Two Businesses In Area

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at two businesses in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued alerts on Friday, Nov. 13 for these two businesses with dates and times.

World Gym, located at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster:

Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harlan Check Cashing & Financial Services, located at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster:

Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Persons who tested positive were at those businesses during those days and times, the department said.

Anyone who was at those businesses at those times should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue, muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

