Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Cluster Area In Rockland Changed To Yellow Zone
News

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Two Businesses In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at two businesses in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued alerts on Friday, Nov. 13  for these two businesses with dates and times.

World Gym, located at 1620 Route 22 in Brewster:

  • Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harlan Check Cashing & Financial Services, located at 1515 Route 22 in Brewster:

  • Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Persons who tested positive were at those businesses during those days and times, the department said.

Anyone who was at those businesses at those times should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

  • fever,
  • chills,
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,
  • fatigue, muscle or body aches,
  • headache,
  • new loss of taste or smell,
  • sore throat,
  • congestion or runny nose,
  • nausea or vomiting,
  • diarrhea.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.