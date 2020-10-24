Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Store In Area

Joe Lombardi
AutoZone on Route 52 in Liberty.
AutoZone on Route 52 in Liberty. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a store in the area.

The Sullivan County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who worked or visited AutoZone Auto Parts, located at 1985 Route 52 in Liberty, on the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to an employee who tested positive:

  • Saturday, Oct. 17 between noon and 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct.18 between noon and 9 p.m.

“Although we believe that the employees wore masks routinely, many customers may not have been doing the same, and may have been exposed,” said Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. 

If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910, McGraw said.

Contact investigations are ongoing.

"Anyone who tests positive will go into mandatory isolation, and as close contacts are identified, they are encouraged to seek a test and ordered into mandatory quarantine," McGraw noted.

