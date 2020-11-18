COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Rockland Church

Attendees at two separate Sunday masses at a Rockland County church may have been exposed to COVID-19, health officials are cautioning.

Upwards of 225 people who attended the 10:15 a.m. and noon masses at St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Nyack on Sunday, Nov. 8 potentially may have been advised to contact the Rockland County Department of Health after a staff member at the church tested positive for the virus.

Once health officials are notified of possible exposures, they will begin to contact trace and advise anyone who was near the infected parties to self-quarantine.

Officials said any parishioners who attended those services should contact the County Health Department’s Health Disease Control Office at (845) 364-2997.

There have been a total of 20,044 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland County, with 1,370 cases still active countywide. West Nyack is currently combating 31 active cases, with the infection rate in the region spiking in recent weeks.

