COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Ski Resort

A skier at a Hudson Valley resort has tested positive for COVID-19, officials are cautioning.

An alert was issued by the Sullivan County Public Health Service warning that some patrons may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Holiday Mountain Ski Area in Monticello.

Health officials said anyone who was at the resort between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 could have potentially been exposed to the virus and should be aware of any potential symptoms.

Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said the person who tested positive became symptomatic on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.

“Holiday Mountain staff have been cooperative and decided to voluntarily close the ski club for the weekend,” she said. “The facility has been proactive about notifying the public, cleaning, and working with Sullivan County Public Health Services staff and NYS contact tracers.”

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed at the ski resort has been instructed to quarantine for at least 14 days and contact their health provider. If symptoms develop, one should contact Sullivan County Public Health Services by calling (845) 292-5910.

“Cases are increasing, and the public should assume that widespread community transmission is occurring, causing the number of positive cases and those with symptoms of illness to increase,” McGraw said.

“We urge everyone to practice social distancing, handwashing, use of hand sanitizer, and wearing masks at all times when indoors and/or outdoors and near others, to reduce further transmission of the coronavirus,” she added. “And please, stay home if you are awaiting coronavirus test results.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.