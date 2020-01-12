COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Diner

Customers and employees at a popular Hudson Valley diner may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a fellow patron tested positive for the virus.

The Sullivan County Department of Health Services issued an alert advising that a patron at the Liberty Diner on Sullivan Avenue in Liberty could have potentially exposed over a stretch of five days last month.

According to the Department of Health Services, anyone who was at the diner between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. between Saturday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 could have been exposed, despite the restauranteurs taking COVID-19 precautions.

“The restaurant has been and is following appropriate coronavirus protocols, including frequent sanitizing, distancing of tables, dividers between tables, and mask-wearing of staff as well as customers when entering and leaving the diner,” Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said.

“However, due to the need to remove masks to consume food, it is possible that others may have been exposed,” she added. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910.”

McGraw added that “COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably throughout communities in many affected geographic areas of the county.

“Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.”

McGraw noted that contact tracing is ongoing, and anyone who tests positive will be placed in mandatory isolation. Anyone who may have been exposed will be notified by health officials.

Symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health Services, include:

Fever or chills;

Cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Fatigue;

Muscle or body aches;

Headache;

New loss of taste or smell;

Sore throat;

Congestion or runny nose;

Nausea or vomiting;

Diarrhea.

