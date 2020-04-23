COVID-19 Active Cases Drop Again In Westchester: Here's Latest Rundown By Municipality

The number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester has dipped below 9,000 for the first time in weeks.

During his daily virtual COVID-19 briefing, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced on Thursday, April 23, that there have been 25,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 8,955 still active.

“This is the first time we’ve dipped below 9,000 cases in a few weeks, and that’s a relatively good sign, and follows the numbers we’re seeing around the state,” Latimer said. “We were at more than 10,000 cases as of Monday, (April 20), so we’ve seen a 10 percent drop in active cases in three days.”

A breakdown by municipality of cases, according to the Westchester County Department of Health, whose data lags behind the state:

Yonkers: 4,397;

New Rochelle: 1,915;

Mount Vernon: 1,851;

White Plains: 1,145;

Port Chester: 771;

Greenburgh: 748;

Ossining Village: 706;

Peekskill: 475;

Cortlandt: 453;

Mount Pleasant: 397;

Yorktown: 392;

Scarsdale: 298;

Eastchester: 297;

Sleepy Hollow: 250;

Harrison: 249;

Mamaroneck Village: 236;

Tarrytown: 184;

Mount Kisco: 177;

Bedford: 163;

Dobbs Ferry: 163;

Rye Brook: 137;

Somers: 139;

Elmsford: 135;

Rye City: 132;

Pelham: 117;

Croton-on-Hudson: 110

New Castle: 108;

North Castle: 108;

Mamaroneck Town: 105;

Ossining Town: 101;

Tuckahoe: 95;

Pleasantville: 79;

Pelham Manor: 78;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 77;

North Salem: 74;

Lewisboro: 66;

Briarcliff Manor: 65;

Ardsley: 61;

Irvington: 53;

Larchmont: 47;

Bronxville: 46;

Buchanan: 25;

Pound Ridge: 17.

Currently, there are 990 Westchester residents hospitalized, down from 1,100 a few weeks ago.

The hospitalization rate has remained steady at approximately 11 percent, well below the 20 percent threshold that Latimer says will overburden the county’s healthcare system.

Latimer said there were 25 new deaths overnight, bringing the total in Westchester to 863 since the outbreak began.

“We hope to see the trend continuing in the coming days and weeks,” he added. “It would be nice to have a day where no one passes away, but we have to just see how it goes and play it out. We’ve got new testing sites, so hopefully, we’ll be able to have people start coming out of isolation in a healthy way.”

A random sampling of 3,000 New Yorkers found that the current infection rate in the state is nearly 14 percent. On Long Island, 16.7 percent of those tested had COVID-19 antibodies, which was "significantly worse" than Westchester and Rockland counties, though lower than the rate in New York City.

Statewide, there were 438 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Day 54 of the pandemic - the lowest in more than a week - though the death toll in New York has climbed to 15,740. There were 1,359 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which has remained relatively steady for three days, as it continues to decline.

