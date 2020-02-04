COVID-19: 430 New Cases In Rockland County As Statewide Total Hits 92,381

There were 8,669 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York reported overnight as the statewide total climbed to 92,381, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

During his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday, April 2, Cuomo said that the state continues barreling toward the apex of the outbreak, which he has dubbed the Battle of the Mountaintop. He said that depending on the effectiveness of social distancing, it could be between 21 to 30 days before the virus peaks, and its effects could last through the summer.

“Our projections are showing that approximately 93,000 lives will be lost due to the virus, with 16,000 of those being in New York,” he said. “Many models have it flattening out after the apex and then continuing through the summer.”

Since the outbreak began, there have been 2,373 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

“You see around 92,000 total (cases) in the state, predominantly in New York City,” he said. “But you see Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk, which by percentage is a troubling number.

"New York City is so much larger than those suburbs, so those numbers are concerning, and we’re watching those.”

In addition to New York City, the nine counties that have the most positive COVID-19 cases, forming the Top 10 in the state, are:

New York City: 51,809 (4,370 new cases);

Westchester: 11,567 (884);

Nassau: 10,587 (1,033);

Suffolk: 8,746 (1,141);

Rockland: 3,751 (430);

Orange: 1,993 (237);

Dutchess: 667 (120);

Erie: 617 (153);

Monroe: 420 (71);

Albany: 253 (13).

There has now been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in every county in the state.

Of the 92,381 New Yorkers who tested positive for COVID-19, 13,383 are currently hospitalized, including 3,396 ICU patients. Since the outbreak, 7,434 patients have been hospitalized, were treated and have since been released.

“We said it was going to march across the state, and I’ve made a point to my colleagues that it’s going to march across the country. It’s a false comfort if you live in a rural community that doesn’t have the density of New York City to think you’re safe,” Cuomo said. “We have rural communities, we have suburbs, we have cities. In many ways, New York State is a microcosm of the United States, and that’s why I believe it’s going to be illustrative for the rest of this nation.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.