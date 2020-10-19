Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: 40 Million Worldwide Caught Virus - US Leads With Most Deaths, Infections

Kristin Palpini
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

Across the globe, 40 million people have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Johns Hopkins University, which tracks COVID-19 rates, said 40 million people have had the virus and 1.1 million people have died due to COVID-19.

The 40 million milestone was likely reached earlier, according to researchers, as they expect COVID-19 infections are undercounted.

The U.S. continues to lead the world as far as being the country with the most COVID-19 infections - 8.2 million - and deaths - 219,676.

Brazil has the next highest rates for COVID-19 infections in the world with 7.5 million patients since the start of the outbreak. There have been 114,610 deaths.

Various models are predicting an uptick in COVID-19 infections this week with the curve flattening over the following three weeks.

