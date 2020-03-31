COVID-19: 352 New Cases In Rockland As County Total Hits 2,863

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning New Yorkers to “calibrate yourself so you’re not disappointed every time you get up,” because the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) isn’t going away anytime soon.

There were 9,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York as the statewide total continued to climb to 75,795, the most in the nation. There have now been 1,550 COVID-19-related deaths in New York, up from 1,218 the previous day.

The number of cases in New York is nearly 50,000 more than the nearest state, New Jersey (16,636 cases), which is ahead of California (7,421), Michigan (6,508), Massachusetts (5,752), and Florida (5,694).

Of New York’s 75,795 cases, 10,929 people are currently hospitalized, including 2,710 patients who are in the ICU. Since the outbreak began, 4,975 people have been treated for COVID-19 and discharged from the hospital.

The top 10 counties that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 in New York:

New York City: 43,139 (5,686 new cases);

Westchester: 9,967 (641);

Nassau: 8,544 (1,200);

Suffolk: 6,713 (922);

Rockland: 2,863 (352);

Orange: 1,556 (121);

Dutchess: 484 (92);

Erie: 438 (62);

Monroe: 292 (50);

Albany: 226 (9).

There have also been cases reported in all but one county in New York.

“This is about individual responsibility, and it’s about selflessness and about being informed,” Cuomo said. “I know it’s hard to stay at home. And I know everyone thinks ‘I can go out, and I can be smart, and I won’t get infected because it’s me. I’m a superhero.’

“That’s just not true. And it’s not about you. It’s not just about your health and your life that you’re playing with. You can infect other people, which I’ve been trying to communicate in many different ways for many days, but we still see people coming out who don’t need to be out.

"Everyone is subject to this virus, it’s the great equalizer. I don’t care how smart, how rich, or how powerful you think you are.”

