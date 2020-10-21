Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Schools In Rockland, Orange Counties Go Remote After Positive Tests
News

COVID-19: 200 Quarantine After Student Tests Positive At Hudson Valley HS

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Harrison High School
Harrison High School Photo Credit: File

A potential super-spreader situation led to nearly 200 people entering a temporary quarantine after a high school student in the area tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials in Westchester County at the Harrison School District announced that the student was last in the building on Friday, Oct. 9.

The student became symptomatic on Sunday, Oct. 11, and received a COVID test on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The results weren’t shared with the district until this week.

Following the notice of the positive case, the district and county Department of Health conducted contact tracing, leading to 163 students and 30 staffers who will remain under quarantine through at least Friday, Oct. 23.

The school transitioned to remote learning due to the positive case. No other positive tests have been reported. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 26.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.