COVID-19: 12 More NY Counties Reach CDC Level Recommending Indoor Mask Use In Public Settings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 12 more counties in New York state where masks should be worn indoors in public settings, according to new guidance prompted by a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
The CDC announced last week that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.
As of Monday, Aug. 2, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either red or orange. (Putnam, Sullivan, Albany, Columbia, Rensselaer, Monroe, Erie, Schoharie, Seneca, Onondaga, Tompkins, and Chenango are the latest counties added.)
Here's the rundown:
- New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)
- Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)
- Westchester County
- Putnam County
- Orange County
- Sullivan County
- Albany County
- Columbia County
- Greene County
- Rensselaer County
- Saratoga County
- Seneca County
- Schoharie County
- Chenango County
- Monroe County
- Erie County
- Onondaga County
- Tompkins County
- Warren County
Nassau County is the state's lone county with "high" (dark red on the map) spread.
For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.
