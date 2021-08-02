COVID-19: 12 More NY Counties Reach CDC Level Recommending Indoor Mask Use In Public Settings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified 12 more counties in New York state where masks should be worn indoors in public settings, according to new guidance prompted by a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The CDC announced last week that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either red or orange. (Putnam, Sullivan, Albany, Columbia, Rensselaer, Monroe, Erie, Schoharie, Seneca, Onondaga, Tompkins, and Chenango are the latest counties added.)

Here's the rundown:

New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)

Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Westchester County

Putnam County

Orange County

Sullivan County

Albany County

Columbia County

Greene County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Seneca County

Schoharie County

Chenango County

Monroe County

Erie County

Onondaga County

Tompkins County

Warren County

Nassau County is the state's lone county with "high" (dark red on the map) spread.

For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

