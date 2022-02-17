Court Rules That Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. Must Testify About Their Business Practices

Former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children have been ordered to testify as New York Attorney General Letitia James continues her years-long probe into his company’s business dealings.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, James announced that she had won a major victory in her office’s civil investigation into the former president and the Trump Organization’s business practices.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. must all appear for sworn testimony after they ducked subpoenas compelling them to testify for several weeks.

In addition, Trump must also produce additional documents that had previously been subpoenaed by James’ office, which he failed to submit.

“In the final analysis, a State Attorney General Commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principles, including its namesake,” Engoron’s decision reads. “She has the clear right to do so.

"As has often been said, that a prosecutor dislikes someone does not prevent a prosecution.”

The Trump family had been fighting for months to avoid the subpoenas, claiming that James' office is targeting them for “selective prosecution” as part of a larger political scheme.

They previously attempted to file lawsuits against the AG in an effort to avoid prosecution.

The three have been ordered to appear for testimony within 21 days, and Trump must produce the additional documents within 14 days.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James said. “Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump have been ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.

“No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. No one is above the law.”

