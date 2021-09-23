Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Federal Arrest Warrant Issued For Missing Fiancé In Gabby Petito Homicide Investigation
News

Couple Says Boyfriend Flipped Out At Wyoming Restaurant Before Gabby Petito Disappeared

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Merry Piglets in Jackson, Wyoming
The Merry Piglets in Jackson, Wyoming Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and woman said they saw 23-year-old Brian Laundrie arguing with a waitress at a Wyoming restaurant not long before his late fiancée Gabby Petito went missing, according to a new report.

Fox News reported that Nina Celie Angelo, of New Orleans, reported that she and her boyfriend, Matthew England, were at Merry Piglets, a restaurant in Jackson Hole, on Friday, Aug. 27, when they saw Laundrie arguing with staff.

Angelo told the news outlet that she believed Laundrie was arguing with the employees about money or the bill.

England told the news station the Petito seemed "visibly upset" by the incident, and Angelo said the 22-year-old Long Island woman later came in and apologized for Laundrie's behavior. 

Laundrie and Petito, who both grew up in the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, had been traveling across the country together in Petito's van.

Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida without Petito on Wednesday, Sept. 1. 

Petito's parents reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, and her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Teton County coroner's initial determination for Petito's manner of death is homicide. The cause of death has not yet been released pending final autopsy results.

Authorities have named Laundrie a person of interest in Petito's death, and they have been searching for him since his parents reported he hasn't been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.