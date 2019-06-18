Convicted 'Fatal Attraction' Killer Carolyn Warmus Out Of Prison

After serving 27 years for murdering her lover’s wife in a case that attracted national attention and which was chronicled in two movies, Carolyn Warmus is now a free woman.

The former Westchester County school teacher at the center of the notorious 1989 "Fatal Attraction" slaying, was released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, on Monday, June 17 after having been granted parole last month.

Warmus reportedly plans on living in the New York City area.

Warmus, now 55, was sentenced to 25 years to life in 1992 for fatally shooting Greenburgh resident Betty Jeanne Solomon, the wife of Warmus' lover, Paul Solomon, nine times in the back.

Warmus and Solomon had met when they both were teaching at the Greenville Elementary School in Edgemont.

Dubbed the “Fatal Attraction Killer,” Warmus, the daughter of a millionaire insurance executive, was 27 at the time; her victim was 40.

The murder occurred two years after the release of the popular movie “Fatal Attraction,” in which Westchester resident Glenn Close, who lives in Bedford, starred as a book editor who had an affair with a happily married man, played by Michael Douglas.

Warmus, who has steadfastly maintained her innocence, was last denied parole in January 2017.

Two television movies were made about the infamous case, “The Danger of Love,” and “The Carolyn Warmus Story.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.