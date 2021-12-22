Construction-Related Lane Closures To Be Suspended For Holiday Travel, NY Officials Announce

Temporary lane closures for bridge and road construction projects on New York State highways will soon be suspended due to holiday travel.

New York State officials said the lane closures will be suspended from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

Construction will also be suspended from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, through 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, to ease travel.

"We are in the midst of one of the busiest travel times of the year and we want to ensure all New Yorkers are able to reach their destinations safely and without delay, so they can enjoy the holiday season," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "To that end, we are suspending construction on state roads to help ease traffic during this time. I wish all New Yorkers a wonderful holiday season and remind them to please drive responsibly and help ensure this is happy and safe time for all."

Officials said some work might continue behind permanent concrete barriers for emergency repairs.

Hochul said drivers should expect to see sobriety checkpoints and more state troopers on the roads during the holiday season as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Free coffee and hot tea will also be offered to travelers at service areas on the Thruway from 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 7 a.m. on New Year's Day, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.