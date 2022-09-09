Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport

Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8.

"Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at JFK, the nation's front door to the world," Hochul said. "The investments we are making today will ensure all New Yorkers, and the tens of millions of people who come here every year, have a first-class travel experience tomorrow - all while creating more than 10,000 jobs."

The project is being financed privately by the New Terminal One consortium, officials said.

It will be built on the sites of the current Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, which was demolished in 2014.

The terminal will have more than 300,000 square feet of dining and retail concessions, along with lounges, indoor greenspace, public art, and more, Hochul announced.

The groundbreaking was initially planned for 2020, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel led the Port Authority and the New Terminal One consortium to restructure the previous agreement.

A revised agreement was approved by the Port Authority Board of Commissioners and announced by Hochul in December 2021, state officials said.

The arrivals and departures hall and 14 new gates are set to open in 2026, and the Terminal's final nine gates are set to be complete in 2030, Hochul said.

