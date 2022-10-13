Construction Begins On $44M Housing Development In Hudson Valley

Construction is now underway on a $44 million housing development in Westchester County.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the groundbreaking for the La Mora Senior Apartments in the Hollow neighborhood of South Yonkers took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The four-story building will be constructed on a property acquired by the Municipal Housing Authority of the City of Yonkers, officials said.

It will feature 57 one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom apartments, Hochul said.

State officials said all of the apartments will be affordable to senior residents ages 62 and older who have incomes at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

"This project will help to ensure that seniors in Yonkers have a safe, comfortable place to live in the vibrant community they call home," Hochul said. "As part of my administration's $25 billion housing plan, the State will continue to dedicate the resources necessary to create quality homes where older New Yorkers can live with dignity and peace of mind."

The project is part of Hochul's plan to create more affordable and equitable housing in the state, with a goal of creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York.

Officials said the building is designed to be energy-efficient, and the apartments will have low-flow plumbing fixtures, Energy Star appliances, individual high-efficiency electric heat and cooling, and LED lighting.

Hochul said residents will also have access to services from the Yonkers Office for the Aging, including:

Case management

Home-delivered meals

Assistance with entitlement programs

Transportation

Health awareness programs

Access to nutrition centers

Recreation and exercise programs

Supermarket and pharmacy delivery coordination

The project is being co-developed by the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) and the Mulford Corporation, officials said.

