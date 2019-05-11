Connecticut Man Indicted For Threat To Kill Trump, Bomb, Anthrax Hoaxes

A 51-year-old man has been indicted on 16 counts for numerous malicious incidents of intimidation that mentioned the use of explosives and bio-toxins, and for threatening to kill President Donald Trump, John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced on Saturday, May 11.

A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a 16-count indictment on Friday, May 10, charging Gary Joseph Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, with threatening to kill, injure and intimidate people and explode property in Connecticut and elsewhere.

As alleged in the indictment, in September 2018, Gravelle, who most recently lived in New Haven, used the U.S. mail, email and telephone to threaten to harm people and explode property in Connecticut, Vermont and Washington.

Certain letters that Gravelle mailed contained a white powdery substance and statements that the substance was Anthrax, a biological agent and toxin.

Gravelle made threats to various mental health providers and facilities in New Haven, U.S. Probation Officers, a U.S. District Court Judge, an international airport in Vermont, a federal prison in Washington, occupants of a building in Old Saybrook, a credit union in Bristol, and organizations and religious centers in Connecticut. He also sent a letter threatening to kill the President of the United States.

Gravelle was arrested on Sept. 8, 2018, for violating the terms of his federal supervised release. He was under federal supervision when he allegedly committed the offenses charged in the indictment, having been convicted and sentenced in 2013 for offenses stemming from his sending threatening communications. He has been detained since his arrest.

The indictment charges Gravelle with 12 counts of maliciously conveying false information about an explosive, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count; three counts related to the sending of hoax Anthrax letters (an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years on each count), and one count of making threats against the President (an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years).

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Secret Service, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

