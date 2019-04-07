Conagra Brands Issues Hunt's Tomato Paste Recall

A popular tomato paste product is being recalled due to potential mold concerns.

The FDA announced this week that Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling six-ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste without salt. Officials said that after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold.

The issue came about when Conagra began receiving consumer complaints over the phone.

According to the FDA, the products covered by the recall have a UPC number 00-0-27000-38807-5 and a “best by date” of Oct. 16, 2020.

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products were impacted by the recall.

