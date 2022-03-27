Company Recalls Dried Strawberries Due To Undeclared Allergen

A company has recalled dried strawberries products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen.

SunTree Snack Foods LLC recalled its "Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries" because the products contain undeclared sulfites, the company announced.

The following information about the recalled products has been published on the United States Food & Drug Administration's website:

The recalled products are packaged in resealable, stand-up pouches, and they were distributed to retail stores across the US, the company said.

SunTree Snack Foods said no illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them, the company said.

Those with questions can call SunTree Snack Foods at 1-480-719-6900 x 219.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.