Community Raises Thousands For Hudson Valley College Student Who Lost Leg In Car Crash

Many are pulling together to help the family of a Westchester County college student who lost a leg in a car accident over Thanksgiving break.

On Friday, Nov. 18, Ardsley resident Max Scriva, a freshman at SUNY Delhi studying welding, was injured in a car accident on Interstate 87 while driving home for Thanksgiving break and had his right leg amputated as a result of the crash after a week in the intensive care unit, according to a GoFundMe page started for Scriva on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Scriva is still receiving care at Westchester Medical Center, and hopes to be discharged soon, the GoFundMe page said.

The fundraiser was started by a friend of the family to raise money for Scriva's upcoming rehab and medical bills, according to the fundraiser.

As of Friday, Dec. 2, just over $24,000 had been raised for Scriva, almost reaching the goal of $25,000.

"Max and his family have a challenging road ahead. If possible, please donate and spread the word. No amount is too small," wrote Marie N. of Westchester in a Facebook post regarding Scriva.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.