College Student From Hudson Valley In Suspected Hazing Incident Dies

A teenage college student from Westchester who suffered cardiac arrest following a suspected hazing incident at the University at Buffalo last week has died, authorities announced on Wednesday, April 17.

Sebastian Serafin-Bazan, 18, of Port Chester, was believed to have been ordered to perform exercises late Thursday night, April 11 into Friday morning, April 12 when he began experiencing physical distress.

He was listed in critical condition at Buffalo General Medical Center following the incident that occurred at a fraternity house in Buffalo overnight on Custer Street up until his death.

Serafin-Bazan had recently been treated for a respiratory ailment, possibly the flu, and preliminary toxicology reports showed no drugs or alcohol in his system, according to The Buffalo News.

"Our hearts go out to Sebastian’s family for the devastating heartbreak they are experiencing," University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement following Serafin-Bazan's death. "We extend our sincerest condolences to the Serafin-Bazan family and to all of Sebastian’s friends here at UB and in his hometown of Port Chester. We join them in mourning the tragic loss of a member of our UB family.

"As we grieve Sebastian’s passing today and well beyond, it is my hope that each of us pauses to remind ourselves that we can only uphold our humanity by treating each other with dignity, compassion and kindness."

The University at Buffalo, under Tripathi's direction, has suspended the official activities of all recognized fraternities and sororities.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.