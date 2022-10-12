'Cold, Hungry, Thirsty': Lost Students Rescued Hours After Bus Leaves Them In Adirondacks

Two college students in New York had to be rescued by state Forest Rangers after getting left behind in the woods of the Adirondacks while on a day retreat.

Emergency crews in Warren County were called at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports that two students were lost near Dippikill Pond, located about 10 miles northwest of the town of Warrensburg.

A Forest Ranger contacted the students via phone and responded to the area, where he was able to make voice contact with them, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said.

He then made his way to them a short time later.

"The students were cold, hungry, and thirsty, but healthy," the DEC said.

The pair told rescuers they had been on a day retreat through a local university, but the buses left while they were lost in the woods.

Crews gave the students warm clothing, food, water, and headlamps, and led them out of the woods to the Dippikill Wilderness Retreat, a private facility owned by the Student Association of the University at Albany.

They stayed the night at the facility and were taken home by a parent the following morning.

