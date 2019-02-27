Cold Case Cracked: Suspect Nabbed In 16-Year-Old Homicide Of Area Man

New York State Police have cracked a 16-year-old cold case murder with the arrest of a 40-year-old Hudson Valley man.

Felipe Campos of Middletown was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 27, for the 2003 murder of James Keating of Warwick, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Campos was identified as a suspect in the Keating murder after an extensive investigation by the state police. He was charged with second-degree murder, state police said.

Keating, who was 55 years old, was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of his Union Corners Road home in Warwick on Feb. 3, 2003, after he failed to show up for his job at FedEx in Mahwah, N.J., police said

His boss at the FedEx station called police because Keating, a 15-year veteran, was always on time and when he didn't show up for work and didn't call in, he called police asking them to check on Keating.

New York State Police have worked the case for years as his family has offered rewards for leads in the case.

Campos was arraigned in the Warwick Town Court and remanded to Orange County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.