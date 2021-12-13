Coca-Cola Company Announces Recalls Due To Potential Of 'Foreign Matter,' Including Metal

The Coca-Cola Company announced a pair of recalls of several products due to the potential of “foreign matter” in some of the beverages.

Thousands of cases of Minute Maid products are subject to the recall, all of which have a shelf life that extends into 2022.

The recalled items were reportedly distributed in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and multiple other states.

According to the company, the recalled juice items include 59-ounce cartons of:

Minute Maid Berry Punch (4,125 cases);

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade (2,375 cases);

Minute Maid Fruit Punch (975 cases).

Each of the recalled products may contain foreign objects such as metal bolts or washers.

Some soda products were also subject to recall, including:

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: with a date code of "AUG 1522 WM B;"

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: with a date code of "AUG 1522 WM C;"

Sprite 12-ounce cans with a date code of "AUG 1522 WM B."

The Food and Drug Administration registered the recall as a Class II incident, which means exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The risk of exposure to serious adverse health consequences is remote for Class II recalls, but consumers should exercise caution, according to health officials.

