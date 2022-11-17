Closure Scheduled For Busy Route 9W Stretch

The state Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions this weekend and in December.

The road will be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the town of Orangetown on the following Saturdays, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., to facilitate roadway repairs, weather permitting.

Saturday, November 19

Saturday, December 3

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340.

Local residents will be able to access their properties.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the 511 mobile app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.