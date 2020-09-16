Church Members Rally To Support Priest Who Says He's Struggling With Alcoholism, Celibacy

A priest from the area addressed his flock via Facebook, explaining that he had been in a rehabilitation facility for his alcoholism during his previously unexplained multi-week absence.

"I have been spending time in a residential treatment program to confront the problem I have with alcohol," wrote Father Jeffrey J. Maurer of Saint Mary's Church in Washingtonville in Orange County in a letter that had been mailed to church members and posted to Facebook on Monday, Sept. 14. "This period of reflection and treatment has also forced me to confront the fact that, when drinking, I made an improper advance toward another adult. I'm sorry for and ashamed for my action, especially for the hurt this caused the other adult."

Maurer wrote that he would be in the rehab facility for an indeterminate amount of time, working to overcome his alcoholism and "re-integrate (his) commitment to celibacy, so that I might live a healthier, happier, and holier, and be more effective in my ministry as priest and pastor."

Of over 300 comments on the Facebook post, many from parishioners were extremely forgiving and supportive.

"Father, please know that we are praying for you," wrote Sarah Suarez on Tuesday, Sept. 15. "You have done so much for our community through your vocation, your presence will be greatly missed during this time."

The parish will hold a service in which parishioners will pray for Maurer's recovery, according to its Facebook page, on Sunday, Sept. 27 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

