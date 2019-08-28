Choking Hazard Leads To Recall Of Millions Of Water Bottles

Check your kids’ lunchboxes.

Millions of children’s water bottles are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

Contigo announced this week that it is voluntarily recalling the lids on 5.7 million of its Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles because the spouts present a potential hazard for children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the products subject to recall were sold at retailers throughout the nation, including Target, Walmart and Costco, between April 2018 and June this year.

"The water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children," CPSC wrote in a release about the hazard.

There have been no injuries reported, but Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 that were found in children’s mouths.

"Contigo identified that the water bottle’s clear silicone spout in some cases may detach from the lid posing a potential choking hazard," the company statement said. "But, out of an abundance of caution, we encourage consumers to find out if they have an affected water bottle lid and order a free replacement lid.”

The affected water bottles come in three sizes - 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce - and four different bottle colors - solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors. They were sold individually and in packs of two or three.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission noted that the items subject to recall will always have a base and cover to the silicon spout that is black.

“Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.