Case Of Missing Area Woman Draws National Attention

The story of a woman who was last seen at convenience stores in the Catskills and Hudson Valley and who has missing for more than two weeks is starting to garner national attention.

On Wednesday, March 24, New York State Police issued an alert as they sought assistance in locating Alicia Kenyon, who was reported missing from the Village of Catskill in Greene County the week prior.

Kenyon was later seen shopping at Walmart in the Village of Catskill on Friday, March 19, and investigators released a photo of Kenyon that was taken from a security camera at Stewart’s convenience store in Ulster County in the Village of Saugerties the following morning, on Saturday, March 20.

This week, new information on Alicia Kenyon’s mysterious disappearance and the search for the 29-year-old caught the attention of NBC’s Dateline, who spoke to her family and provided an update on the state police investigation.

Kenyon’s family said they don’t want to speculate on where she may be or why no one has heard from her, they just want to know that she isn't in danger.

“We just want to know that she’s safe,” her sister Amy Kenyon said to Dateline. “We’re so thankful for everything the community has done to make that possible.”

The family said that it has been unable to reach Kenyon through her cell phone, and there has been no activity on her bank account.

“I just want her to know to please let us know you’re OK,” her sister said. “And if anyone sees her or has talked to her, please call the police.”

Kenyon was described by her family as being “a sweet, shy, playful person who sees the best in people.

Her sister added that Alicia wasn’t working at the time of her disappearance, but is an aspiring author and spent her time doing what she loved, including art and music.

Amy Kenyon said that her community has come together to support them as they try to locate Kenyon.

“The support from everyone has been amazing,” Amy said. “We’re just very concerned about her and hoping to bring her home safe.”

Police describe Kenyon as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has dark hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Catskill by calling (518) 622-8600.

