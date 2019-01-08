Case Against Rockland Dad Involved In Twins' Hot Car Deaths Put On Hold

The prosecution announced that there is no grand jury action in the case of the Hudson Valley dad who allegedly left his 1-year-old twins in a hot car causing their deaths until August 27, following pleas by his attorney to dismiss the case.

A judge continued the case and prosecution could still come at a later date.

Joey Jackson, the attorney for Juan Rodriguez of New City in Rockland County, appealed to the Bronx district attorney's "sense of justice" in an effort to have the charges dismissed against his client, in what he says everyone knows was a "horrible accident."

On the steps of the Bronx courthouse, Jackson spoke about Rodriguez being a disabled Iraq war veteran and the good work he has done at the VA hospital in Kingsbridge in the Bronx to help other veterans.

Rodriguez, 39, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide after accidentally leaving his children, Luna and Phoenix, in his car on Friday, July 26, while he was at work.

The distraught father cried throughout the proceedings but began sobbing and shaking when his twins were mentioned, reported ABC 7.

The Rodriguez Family.

Since the discovery of his chlldren as he was driving home, Rodriguez's family has completely supported him, including his wife, Marissa, who released a statement saying she "still loved him."

"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband," she said. "He is a good person and great father and I know he would've never done anything to hurt our children intentionally. I will never get over this loss and I know he will never forgive himself for this mistake."

During Thursday's proceeding, dozens of family and friends packed the courtroom, including his three other children ages 4, 12, and 16.

The judge's decision effectively pauses the prosecution case but keeps the criminal case active until further investigation.

"We are speaking to the district attorney's office to convey to them what I think that they know and understand. That this was a horrific and terrible tragedy," Jackson said to ABC 7.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

