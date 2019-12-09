Car Crashes Into Bear On Route 202 In Ramapo

Police are on the scene of a car vs. bear crash in the area.

The crash took place earlier Thursday morning, Sept. 12, in Rockland County when the bear darted in front of the vehicle on Route 202 between Grandview Avenue and Kimmissy Court in Ramapo. After being hit, the bear wandered into the woods, Ramapo Police said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corp and Hatzoloh Ambulance were at the scene.

Officers said they will be checking the woods and yards in the area in an attempt to locate the injured bear.

Motorist should anticipate traffic delays in the area.

