Cap'n Crunch Cereal Recalled Due To Salmonella Threat

Cap’n Crunch fans, check your cabinets.

The Quaker Oats Company announced a voluntary recall of a small amount of Cap’n Crunch Peanut Butter Crunch cereal that was sold to select Target locations due to a salmonella scare.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated as the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain bacteria.

The recalled items have a UPC code of 0 30000 6211 1, and “best before dates” of July 30, 2019 or July 31, 2019.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions for consumers that ate the cereal. No other Quaker products are being recalled.

“The company is working closely with the FDA to further investigate this issue and ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed,” the company stated. “In the meantime, the company is taking these actions out of commitment to and concern for consumers. No illnesses related to Salmonella have been confirmed to date.”

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

